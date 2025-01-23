After years of anticipation, TEDxValletta is back! Get ready for an unforgettable evening packed with inspiration, fresh ideas, and the kind of positive change that will leave you thinking long after it’s over. As part of the iconic TEDx series, known for spreading viral ideas from the world’s top speakers, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

The theme for TEDxValletta 2025 is Momentum, reflecting the vibrant energy that is shaping Malta. The line-up of local and international speakers will bridge the past and the future, diving into topics like history, wine, social change, tech, and new media. It’s everything that’s shaping our world and building the future.

Experience the magic of ideas worth spreading at TEDxValletta 2025. This year’s event promises to be a melting pot of creativity, innovation, and thought-provoking discussions. Whether you're passionate about culture, technology, or societal progress, TEDxValletta is the stage where brilliant minds come together to inspire and ignite action. Be part of the momentum shaping tomorrow.

TEDxValletta 2025 will be held on February 1, from 5pm till 9pm, at Spazju Kreattiv Theatre. Tickets available here.

Times of Malta is media partner of TEDxValletta 2025.