Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma announced that Xagħra archpriest Fr Richard Farrugia will be relinquishing his parish office, but will be offering other services to the Church.

Thanking Fr Richard for his availability and dedication, Mgr Teuma said Fr Alex Refalo will be administering the parish in the coming days until a new archpriest is installed.

Mgr Teuma is calling on priests, committee members, parish commissions and all parishioners to collaborate with Fr Alex. Meanwhile, during this transition period, all parish committees are to act in accordance with the normal routine of the parish and no new decisions be taken, said Mgr Teuma.