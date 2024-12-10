The subsidiary’s banking license application has been approved by both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), signalling a significant step in enhancing trade connectivity between Europe and Africa.

The approval of The Access Bank Malta Limited as a credit institution marks a transformative milestone in bolstering Europe-Africa trade flows. Malta, a renowned international financial centre, and a gateway between the two continents, is strategically positioned to play a pivotal role in advancing commerce and fostering economic partnerships.

This strategic expansion into Malta enables The Access Bank UK Limited to leverage growing trade opportunities between Europe and Africa. It underscores the Access Group's commitment to driving global trade, financial integration, and supporting businesses across these regions.

Jamie Simmonds, Founding Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of The Access Bank UK Limited, commented: "Europe has emerged as Africa’s leading trading partner, driven by initiatives such as the Economic Partnership Agreements between the EU and African regions and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). With Europe-Africa economic relations entering a new phase, The Access Bank Malta Limited is ideally positioned to deepen trade and meet the financing and banking needs of our clients in these expanding markets."

Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, and CEO of the Banking Group added: “By establishing operations in Malta, we will gain a foothold in a market that bridges European and North African economies, moving us one step closer to our goal of becoming Africa’s Gateway to the World. It further enhances our Bank’s capacity to support clients with innovative solutions tailored to cross-border trade and investment opportunities.”

Renald Theuma, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Access Bank Malta Limited, emphasised the significance of this expansion: "Malta is uniquely positioned as a bridge between Europe and Africa, making it an ideal location for our subsidiary. This move allows The Access Bank Malta Limited to engage more closely with customers in Europe and deliver tailored financial solutions that drive growth and connectivity across both continents."

The Access Bank Malta Limited will focus on international trade finance, employing approximately 30 people in its initial phase, with plans for controlled expansion over time.

About Access Bank Plc

Access Bank Plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc (‘The Access Corporation Plc’), is a leading commercial bank operating through a network of over 700 branches and service outlets across 3 continents and 49+ million customers.

Access Bank Plc employs 28,000 people in its operations in Nigeria, Africa, the United Kingdom (with Branches in Dubai, Paris and Hong Kong), and the representative offices in China, Lebanon and India. Listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1998, Access Bank Plc is a diversified financial institution which combines a strong retail customer franchise and digital platform with deep corporate banking expertise and proven risk management and capital management capabilities. The Bank serves its various markets through four business segments: Retail, Business, Commercial and Corporate.

Access Bank Plc has over 900,000 shareholders (including several Nigerian and International Institutional Investors) and has enjoyed what is arguably Africa’s most successful banking growth trajectory in the last twelve years. Following its merger with Diamond Bank in March 2019, Access Bank Plc became one of Africa’s largest retail banks by retail customer base.

In honour of its defining roles across the African continent, Access Bank Plc has been accorded recognition by reputable domestic and global organisations. Some of these recognitions include: 2023 National Quality Order of Merit Award “Most Innovative Banking Sustainable Development Company of the Year”; 2023 Lagos Green Awards “Environmental Leadership in Business”; 2023 Global SME Banking Innovation Awards, “Best SME Bank for Women Entrepreneurs in Africa”; 2023 The Industry Award “Best Company in Gender Equality”; 2022 Finance Derivative Award “Best Sustainable Bank Africa”.

About The Access Bank UK Limited

The Access Bank UK Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Access Bank Plc, a publicly listed company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by both the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the PRA, the Bank is strategically positioned to support opportunities in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) markets for Access Bank Group and its customers.

Serving as the Group's OECD operational hub, The Access Bank UK Limited facilitates the flow of investments into Nigeria and broader African markets. The Bank is also authorised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to operate within the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC). This enables the provision of tailored financial solutions to meet trade and investment requirements between Africa and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Additionally, the Bank's Hong Kong Branch, situated in the Central District of Hong Kong Island and regulated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), delivers a comprehensive range of products and services to support trade and corporate needs in Africa and Asia.

The Access Bank UK Limited is committed to fostering long-term relationships by collaborating with its customers to understand their goals and provide tailored strategies. The Bank's focus on staff development is evidenced by its Platinum Status accreditation from Investors in People (IIP), reflecting its dedication to excellence in people management.

Led by a team of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in African, MENA, European, and global markets, the Bank delivers superior financial solutions to businesses and individuals. Its moderate risk appetite, emphasis on customer service, and commitment to sustainability underpin its strategic approach.

Aligned with the Group’s vision of becoming "the world’s most respected African bank," The Access Bank UK Limited prioritises sustainable growth by strengthening customer relationships rather than pursuing unsustainable yields. It continues to play a pivotal role in advancing Access Bank Group's mission and values while fostering a business model that supports the environment in which it operates.

About The Access Bank Malta Limited

The Access Bank Malta Limited offers a broad range of products and services to assist with trade and corporate needs in Africa and Europe. The Branch is situated in Sliema and is licensed and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

The Access Bank Malta Limited offers bespoke services tailored to meet customers’ business requirements and the Relationship Managers are dedicated to delivering excellent customer service and working closely with customers to fully understand their business requirements. As the UK Parent, the Malta team believe in building long term relationships with customers so that they receive the best possible service and tailor their products to specific requirements and work with customers to meet varied and evolving needs as their businesses grow.

The Access Bank Malta Limited seeks to differentiate itself from other banks currently operating in Malta through excellence in customer service, with a focus on establishing strong relationships with all our customers. The strong links that the Bank has with Africa and Europe ensure that it has an in-depth knowledge of the marketplace and is able to assist customers with their transactions.

For more information: https://www.theaccessbankukltd.co.uk/the-access-bank-malta-limited/