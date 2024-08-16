I note the plaudits received by Andrew Azzopardi recently on expiry of his term as dean of the Faculty for Social Well-being at the University of Malta and I join in them.

Undoubtedly, Azzopardi has made a significant contribution to social policy education at tertiary level, championed several causes and advanced evidence-based research in the social sector.

As a ministry, we had and still have a very good relationship with Azzopardi, and, frankly, it is difficult to understand why in his article ‘What a journey it has been’ (July 23) there featured certain unwarranted claims and sweeping statements that the social sector “is not in a good place”, “lacks leadership”, does “not have a clear vision”, is subject to “apathy”, that “people have given up”, there “isn’t enough chemistry between the government and voluntary organisations”,and voluntary organisations “keep getting sidelined”.

Let me say straightaway that we are open to criticism, especially constructive analysis and appraisal. We agree that there is still “loads to do”. Although in the last 11 years we have literally done loads, we are the first to say that our job is never-ending.

But it is not because we have failed. Rather, it is because the country and society are continuously changing and, therefore, new needs arise. We are indeed facing new challenges that need to be met head-on.

Vision wise, I would only refer to ‘A Social Vision for Malta 2035’, published two years ago. That vision hinges upon the principles of sustainable development and builds upon the political commitments made in relation to the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and aims to prioritise social well-being and design a citizen-centred approach towards policy development and service. We are actively implementing it.

The vision is being complemented by various other social agendas. I can mention as an example the ‘Family Social Plan’ and the ‘Children’s Policy Framework’. Rather than not keeping up with the complex changes in our society, we have sought to anticipate them, drawn up action plans and are implementing many of the measures necessary to address societal changes.

Similarly, claims that we ignore the grassroots are not correct. In the last few years, this ministry has been involved in 21 formal public consultations on a wide range of social issues.

We have actively sought the opinions of different social sector actors, including on the aforementioned strategies, and have also taken on board many of their submissions. Other important policy documents and frameworks are also in the works and will be launched shortly.

Neither is it true that we sideline voluntary organisations, as my colleague Julia Farrugia Portelli can vouch. On the contrary, we have nurtured many of them and work closely with them. We have close to 50 three-year Public Social Partnerships (PSPs) with NGOs hailing from the social field and the disability sector.

These encompass social issues, such as the well-being of children with challenging behaviour, clients who suffer from substance abuse, clients who suffer from mental health issues, counselling services and psycho-social assistance. The services include homes, shelters, programmes of various types, community programmes and assistance. The budget allocated to voluntary organisations and the voluntary sector by the government this year is around €24 million. This was a measly €4 million a decade ago.

As to the issue of apathy, this is surely not evident in the budget that the government is allocating to the social sector in Malta. The budgetary votes of this ministry have increased from €258 million in 2013 to €587 million this year – a 127 per cent increase in 11 years. The budget for pensions and social benefits has risen from €814 million in 2013 to €1,492 million this year – an 83 per cent increase. Capital expenditure has also grown substantially to €48.3 million.

As to alleged “waste”, such claims cannot be taken seriously unless they are documented. This does not mean that we ignore the need to be sufficiently attentive to the proper use of public funds. But that is a far cry from being the order of the day. As a matter of fact, since 2013 an estimated €51 million were saved in undue benefits from internal investigations carried out by our Benefit Compliance Directorate.

As to the claim that partisan politics have contaminated the social agenda, I categorically refute that allegation. Our social agenda is based on clear policy objectives that aim to address the aspirations of Maltese society, with the ultimate objective being to improve the social well-being and provide a better quality of life to all our citizens.

I must also strongly refute the reference to a culture of “dependency”. If there is something of which the government is justifiably proud – and that has been acknowledged by international institutions – it is that it has defeated the culture of social dependency through its hugely successful Making Work Pay initiatives, which have attracted thousands of people back into work and empowered them through financially rewarding jobs and supplementary benefits.

In concluding, I wish Prof. Azzopardi all the best for his future endeavours, and I am sure that our paths will cross each other once again and that instances will arise where we can work together again.

Michael Falzon is the Minister for Social Policy and Children’s Rights.