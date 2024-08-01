After much anticipation, The Eden is now open, offering locals and tourists alike plenty of unforgettable experiences.

Spanning over 4,000 square metres over three floors, this new entertainment destination in the heart of St Julian’s is set to become Malta’s premier entertainment destination. And it has all the credentials to achieve that status, with a vast and diverse selection of activities that are designed to captivate and thrill visitors of all ages.

One of the biggest attractions is a revamped SupeBowl – a favourite for decades, the new SuperBowl now features a fully computerised 20-lane tenpin bowling as well as four new duckpin bowling lanes – the latter provide a fresh and exciting experience for bowling patrons of all ages and skill levels.

For those who want to give their vocal chords a bit of fun exercise, there are three bespoke Bay Karaoke rooms accommodating between four and 14 people each and packing over 20,000 tunes to choose from. And for added fun, visit the Augmented Reality Darts, which offer players eight unique and different game modes to play.

The Eden also houses XP Arcade – situated a floor below the SuperBowl, this arcade boasts over 100 diverse games, from adrenalin-fuelled titles like Mission Impossible and Fast & Furious to nostalgic classics such as Mario Kart. VR enthusiasts can dive into immersive experiences like VR Super Agent, creating unforgettable memories with friends and family.

Then there is Delta Strike, a post-apocalyptic themed laser tag arena that is packed with excitement with different laser tag game modes to choose from. Similarly exciting are the X-Cube escape rooms, offering unique and engaging challenges.

All this excitement will definitely help visitors work up an appetite. And for that, there is Hangry’s restaurant, featuring mouthwatering appetizers and hearty main courses. Hangry's offers a variety of options to suit every taste, making it the perfect place to refuel and relax. Amber – a sophisticated terrace bar – is also set to open its doors in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit The Eden's website or contact them on info@theeden.mt.