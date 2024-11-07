When wheels were fixed to carts a long time ago, they became the first wheeled vehicles in history. Eventually, laws were introduced, and an interesting 1804 regulation in Malta laid down that traffic was to be kept on the left-hand side. Drivers of carts contravening this regulation were liable to a fine, and the person making such a complaint received half of the fine imposed. This was an incentive for people to report and help enforce the law.

Since British rule, the police were entrusted with the registration of vehicles and traffic control. Before 1854, the vehicle laws established the issue of number plates and the registration and transfer of carts. Cleanliness and the tariff of open carriages were also mentioned in the vehicle laws.

Since June 18, 1814, applications to keep carts, carriages or boats for hire had to be made directly to the head of police, who was charged with making the necessary enquiries before granting such licences.

In 1854, the Code of Police Laws was promulgated, and under the heading ‘Of Vehicles’ – referring to carts – the law included the prohibition of furious driving and the slackening of speed before turning a corner or on approaching a crossroad.

When motor cars were first imported into Malta at the turn of the 20th century, new regulations had to be drawn up. A 1905 police notice prohibited cars from entering Valletta from City Gate and Victoria Gate (at that time, no other roads led into the capital city).

The Malta Chronicle of April 19, 1901, reported the first motor vehicle accident in Malta. Under the heading ‘The Only Motor Car in Malta’ it was reported: “The motor car belonging to Mr G. Ciantar met with an accident last Monday afternoon at the marina of Sliema. The driver sought to get out of the way of a dog, and in so doing, the car was twisted around the quay. An explosion followed owing to the displacement of some part of the machinery. The damage, however, was small, and none of the occupants was hurt.”

In May 1908, the first ‘Motor Vehicles Regulations’ were issued. Motor cars had to bear a number, which had to be fixed in a manner prescribed by the police. Only those cars with a special permit were allowed to enter Valletta, and vehicles had to be driven at the speed of a horse going at a moderate trot.

Motorcars were prohibited from stopping in certain streets in Valletta, except for picking up or alighting passengers.

These regulations also prohibited the driving of cars through any street in which there was a large concourse of people. Licences granted were liable to be cancelled or suspended by the commissioner of police for any infringement of these regulations, independently of any punishment liable according to law.

In 1911, there was an amendment to the 1908 regulations and a special motor car licence became necessary for all motor vehicles. The police also issued driving licences and William Frederick Glasson, manager of the Malta Import and Export Company, was authorised to issue certificates for competence in driving motor vehicles.

Later, it was the police who issued these certificates.

New regulations introduced the travelling pass, later known as the International Driving Permit, in 1916, and those issued with this permit were allowed to drive in foreign countries.

A printed list in book form showing all licensed motor vehicles and their registration numbers was issued on August 8, 1916, and distributed to all members of the police force.

In 1919, the Record and Licensing Department was set up and information on the owners or drivers of motor vehicles was obtained from this office. Moreover, all applications for licences to drive cabs for hire were considered by a board of police officers, which then submitted its recommendations on each application to the commissioner.

In May 1922, steps were taken to put a stop to the practice of driving motor cars, cabs and carts on the wrong side of the road. Police on bicycles were detailed to patrol the roads and drivers who failed to observe this rule were prosecuted. The increase in motor vehicles and bad driving brought collisions, and the police had to make a report. The first collision reports did not include a sketch.

Patrols by police motorcyclists were introduced in 1927 when five motorcycles, four of which with a sidecar, were bought by the police department. At the time, 1,251 motor cars were registered with the police and the number of authorised drivers was 2,141.

Three hundred and nineteen persons were issued with a motorcycle licence and the number of registered motorcycles was 298.

The 1929 Motor Vehicle Regulations established the minimum age of 17 for any person to drive a motor vehicle. Speed limits were also introduced and these were for a maximum of 10 miles per hour (16km/h) in towns and villages, and 20 miles per hour (32km/h) outside inhabited areas.

New regulations, wider roads as traffic increases

The first Traffic Control Board was set up in 1930 to advise the commissioner of police on all matters relating to motor traffic and the steam ferry service in Malta. The following year, a new law empowered the governor to appoint the members of the Traffic Control Board.

The 1933 Motor Vehicles Regulations published in Maltese, Italian and English replaced the 1929 regulations. The new laws included requirements for motor park attendants, motor omnibuses and motor cars for hire.

Moreover, the commissioner of police began issuing international travel authorisation in accordance with the provisions of the International Convention applicable to Malta.

With these regulations, the principle of right of way was also introduced for cars at an intersection: the driver of the vehicle who had another vehicle on his right side had to give the other vehicle the right of way. This regulation was, many years later, amended and the right side was replaced by the left side.

Another new regulation established the right of way for pedestrians where parallel white lines were painted across the street. Here, all vehicles had to slow down or stop to allow the pedestrians to cross along that marked space. Another change in these regulations was the speed limit, which became 12mph (19km/h) in towns and villages and 20mph (32km/h) in uninhabited places.

The enactment of the Motor Vehicles Insurance (Third Party Risk) Ordinance in 1939 made it unlawful for any person to use or permit any other person to use a motor vehicle on a road unless covered by an insurance policy in respect of third parties.

Works on the first phase of construction of Regional Road.

With the revised edition of the Laws of Malta of 1942, negligent, dangerous and reckless driving became a crime punishable with heavier fines or imprisonment and suspension of the driving licence. This law also gave power to the commissioner of police, acting on the advice of the Traffic Control Board, to issue traffic regulations.

Another amended edition of the Motor Vehicles Regulations was published in 1948, and Lux Press was appointed government printers. According to these regulations, the requisite age for a motor vehicle licence became 18 years or over. A new speed limit was set and this became a maximum of 40mph (64km/h) in uninhabited areas and 25mph (40km/h) in towns and villages.

To decrease traffic congestion in areas, policemen with traffic sleeves were detailed to direct traffic. Traffic posts were erected at Castille Square, Portes des Bombes and Blata l-Bajda.

With the increase of motor vehicles in the mid-1950s, the traffic congestion at Portes des Bombes became a major concern. In December 1957, the Portes des Bombes flyover was inaugurated. That year, the number of registered motor vehicles was about 20,000. Ten years later, the Blata l-Bajda flyover was erected.

In the 1960s, there was an increase in traffic accidents; between 1961 and 1967, there were 137 fatal accidents. The worst year was 1967 with 24 fatalities.

The tunnels in the second phase of Regional Road. Photo: A Chronicle of the Twentieth Century Malta, by Joseph Bonnici and Michael Cassar (2004)

The first traffic lights were installed in Msida on October 19, 1966, and were joined by more sets at Marsa on November 3 of the same year. The previous year, a legal notice was published authorising the commissioner of police to erect such light signals on the advice of the Traffic Control Board. More such lights were inaugurated in 1969 in Ħamrun and Fleur-de-Lys.

In 1968, the Maltese population stood at 318,000 and, in the police annual report, the commissioner of police reported that, up to December 31, 1968, there were 45,110 vehicles licensed to be used on the road, besides Service vehicles (belonging to the British forces) and vehicles of temporary residents and that the number of vehicles was ever increasing.

It was also said that: “The parking problem had become more acute, due to the increase in the number of vehicles, and it is essential that a number of parking places be provided, especially in Valletta. A number of roads are, however, being widened and, when complete, these should help to ease congestion.”

Among the roads under construction was that of Regional Road from Msida to St Andrew’s. Works on this road started in the 1960s and was split in two phases − from Msida to near the Sacred Heart Convent and from there to St Andrew’s with the construction of two tunnels and three bridges. The second phase of the road was inaugurated on September 18, 1971.

The newly constructed December 13 Road in Marsa.

In June 1975, a new road was opened from Qormi to Żebbuġ, and, in August of the same year, president Anthony Mamo inaugurated December 13 Road, in Marsa. Eventually, roads were built to bypass built-up areas in town and villages to reduce congestion in the built-up areas. Moreover, a new Valletta ring road was constructed in 1978.

In 1979, car registration number plates were replaced by new plates bearing a registration number together with a serial letter in front and the letter M after the new four-digit number. Till 1979, vehicle licences had to be renewed during the first three months of each calendar year. In 1979, the police renewed 84,846 vehicle licences and 90,909 driving licences.