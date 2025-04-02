In the second of our features on Gozo’s Gaulitana festival, we focus on the events taking place during the Holy Week and over the Easter weekend.

On Wednesday April 16th the vintage silent movie La Vie et La Passion will be shown with musical improvisation on the organ by Stefano Vagnini, music based on both local and international melodies related to the Holy week, many of which will be familiar to festival goers.

This innovative festival event is a great opportunity to see the film was included by the Vatican in a list of important films (1995), the oldest entry to make the cut.

