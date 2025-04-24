The third season of UK television series The Good Ship Murder is being filmed in Malta.

The production is shooting in various parts of Malta including Valletta, Mellieħa and Vittoriosa, the Culture Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement focused on a visit Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and Film Commissioner Johann Grech jointly paid to the production set.

The Good Ship Murder debuted on UK’s Channel 5 in 2023 and has since been renewed for two further seasons.

It follows former police detective Jack Grayling, who is pursuing his dream of becoming a cabaret singer on a luxury Mediterranean cruise ship. But when guests start being murdered while in Mediterranean ports, Grayling must summon his investigative skills to solve the crimes.

Season three of the show, which has a budget of €6 million, is expected to air on UK TV in January 2026.

Series director Steven Hughes has experience of filming in Malta and the production company behind the show has also brought other productions to the country, the Culture Ministry said in its statement.