The Nationalist Party (PN) in Malta must recognise that it is not yet ready to take on the responsibilities of governing the country.

Despite its potential, the party currently lacks credibility on several key matters. These include transparency in party financing, rigorous due diligence processes for its members of parliament and a clear, consistent stance on critical national issues such as out of development zone (ODZ) policies, construction regulations, environmental protection, educational reform, traffic management, innovation and the future direction of governmental entities.

If the PN aspires to govern Malta effectively, it must become a catalyst for meaningful change. This means being truthful and transparent, genuinely representing the interests of all Maltese citizens and addressing the concerns of the electorate head-on. The party’s leadership must prioritise identifying clean candidates –individuals with strong values and a clear, progressive vision for Malta’s future.

To build public trust, the PN must articulate comprehensive policies that address the country’s pressing issues. These policies should not only outline what the party stands against but also present practical, forward-thinking solutions that inspire confidence in its ability to lead. Malta needs a government that prioritises long-term planning over short-term gains, particularly in areas such as urban development, environmental sustainability, education reform and traffic management.

It is essential that the PN does not seek to win the next general election by default, relying solely on the shortcomings and corruption scandals of the Labour Party (PL) government. Instead, the Nationalist Party must position itself as a genuine alternative, a party brimming with energy, fresh ideas and a renewed commitment to serving the public good.

To achieve this, the PN must actively engage with Malta’s younger generation. By involving youth in policymaking and governance, the party can ensure it remains relevant to the evolving needs of society. Younger leaders bring innovative perspectives and a determination to fulfil Malta’s long-term aspirations.

The PN’s media arm must also address its shortcomings, particularly in terms of funding and content quality. A party media outlet exists to convey the party’s message effectively and reach a broad audience. After nearly 27 years of NET Television, it is evident that the station lacks a clear vision and the right leadership to drive its media strategy forward.

To remain competitive and relevant, the PN must revitalise its media operations with fresh talent, innovative content and a focus on engaging the public in meaningful dialogue.

The PN must also ensure that its core values of ‘Religio et Patria’ are adapted to today’s realities without losing sight of Malta’s cultural and historical roots. The party must take a clear, unwavering stance on sensitive moral issues such as abortion and euthanasia. These are critical topics that require definitive positions rooted in ethical considerations and respect for life. The PN’s leadership must provide clarity and consistency on these matters to reflect the party’s commitment to its foundational principles.

Additionally, the PN must address the issue of political accountability and credibility by advocating for a significant reform in the structure of parliamentary roles. Currently, the prime minister earns €63,000 annually while ministers earn €42,000. These individuals often maintain their professional careers or business interests, which raises questions about conflicts of interest and divided attention.

To ensure that Maltese politicians are fully dedicated to their roles, the PN should propose a shift to a full-time parliamentary system. Members of parliament should be required to resign from their private professions for the duration of their term and receive higher salaries that reflect the importance and responsibility of their positions.

Moreover, all public officials, particularly ministers, must be held accountable for any wrongdoing. Clear mechanisms for transparency, oversight and consequences must be established to restore public trust in political institutions.

The PN must lead by example, ensuring that accountability and integrity are non-negotiable standards within its ranks.

Ultimately, the PN must earn the trust and support of the Maltese people through integrity, accountability and visionary leadership.

Only by demonstrating that it can govern with competence, fairness and foresight will the Nationalist Party position itself as the true alternative that Malta needs.

Alexander Falzon has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality and healthcare industries, specialising in general management and strategic leadership.