In the aftermath of two devastating world wars, the world and society underwent a rapid change. In Europe, the displacement of large portions of the population added further to the confusion. Pope Pius XII, ever mindful of the needs of humanity, tried to find new ways for the Church to address the prevailing problems. The answers were many and varied.

Present among the Catholic laity were groups of young people who were ready to dedicate their life to Christ. Pius XII not only blessed their aspirations but in 1947 gave them official recognition through the document Provida Mater. These groups were to be known as secular institutes. Among them was the Spigolatrici della Chiesa.

The Spigolatrici started in Italy, the foundress being Pia Tavernelli. They later spread to other countries, including Malta. In fact, members of this institute have been living among us for the last 60 years. Ten years later, a community of Spigolatrici settled in Gozo.

They live either in community, with their family or on their own, carrying out their mission quietly and without fuss. Their presence at the workplace gives them a privileged way to mingle freely with their co-workers, bringing to them the message of the Gospel. They are also present on the missions in various countries such as India, where the need is great.

Though forming part of the laity, the Spigolatrici are consecrated laypersons. They profess the three vows of chastity, poverty and obedience. This dual paradox, consecration and secularity, is at the core of their identity.

Speaking at sessions during Vatican Council II, the charismatic St Pope John Paul II enthusiastically emphasised the fact that the 20th century was to be a privileged time for the laity in the Church. How right he was!

Pia Tavernelli, the foundress of the Spigolatrici della Chiesa. She was inspired by the Bible’s Book of Ruth.

The Spigolatrici, as their name implies, is a secular institute open to women. The name Spigolatrici (Gleaners) was given to the institute by the foundress herself.

Right from the very start, the Bible’s Book of Ruth was to be Tavernelli’s inspiration. Following in the footsteps of the biblical Ruth, the work of the Spigolatrici is very often humble, probably not eye-catching, but it is constant and given with an open heart.

The Spigolatrici are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the institute in Malta and the 50th in Gozo. A mass of thanksgiving will be celebrated at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on Sunday, September 22, at 9.30am. This mass will be presided over by Archbishop Mgr Charles J. Scicluna and will be transmitted live on TVM.

Another thanksgiving mass will be celebrated at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary in Gozo on Saturday, October 12, at 6.30pm. The mass will be presided over by Bishop Anton Teuma and will also be broadcast live.