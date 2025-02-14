On February 22, 23, Malta gives place to a special encounter that aims to present a free method that might help transforming our lives to reach our full human potential and to gain mental balance, to be equipoised, balanced in life and to look a bit beyond the average everydays that are very consuming for most of us.

Have you ever asked yourself, what the true essence of a human being is? What makes a human being a complete and realised being? What is our true origin and why should we try to get in touch with our source or origin within? Is it only the privilege of some chosen ones or is it possible for anyone?

What is spiritual liberation and why should we try to achieve it? What is the most practical way to actualise it and what do we gain by it?

What does it mean to learn to die while we're alive? Why should we acquire such an experience and how could we do it? What is yoga in the real sense of the word? Why is Surat Shabd Yoga a universal and timeless science regardless of place, culture or religion? Why is it important for us human beings and what is the use of it in our modern times?

If you are interested in these topics and would like to hear answers conveyed through a realised spiritual Master with more than 50 years of practical experience, you are welcome to attend this meeting that might become the seed in the life of any sincere seeker, that eventually sprouts and brings you the fruit of deep understanding and realisation.

During the meeting which is organised Saturday evening, those attending can enjoy spiritual hymns sung by Satguru Sirio Ji, a spiritual discourse on the above-mentioned topics and a brief meditation sitting to experience the method of Surat Shabd Yoga under the guidance of an authentic guide. The technique offered fits anyone no matter of age, health condition, culture, religion - it's simply for everyone who wants to try and apply it. Those who are seriously interested in trying spiritual practice and want to better understand what meditation is all about, are welcome on Sunday, February 23 to meet Satguru Sirio Ji and have the chance to spend more time in his uplifting and inspiring company. No previous experience is required. If you have questions related to spirituality or whatever you experience during the meeting, you can ask Sirio Ji on Sunday during a question-and-answer session in the afternoon. Sirio Ji also offers the possibility of booking a personal interview with him.

"A human learns from a human. One who would like to know from the one who knows..." "Spirituality is a free gift of nature, such as the earth, water and the air we breathe in." Sirio Ji offers his vast spiritual treasure and knowledge free of charge to anyone who would like to reach their complete human potential and wants to become from an ordinary human being a realised being, a being of love and light.

Venue: Mindful Art Studio, Qawra Road, Qawra, Malta. No payment is requested, however, registration is required to ensure space availability. Registrations by not later than February 19, 2025 at siriosatsang.com/malta2025. You can also call on 7712 4989 (Wilma) or e-mail siriosatsang@gmail.com.