The environment ministry recently launched Project Green, a commitment “to a better quality of life for the people of Malta, with the creation, maintenance and invigoration of parks, gardens and other green infrastructure, for healthier, happier lifestyles and a more sustainable environment”.

It is all well and commendable that a “€10 million Community Greening Grant will allow local councils to upgrade derelict or concrete spaces in community areas”. But let us get our priorities right. What about the established and traditional open spaces that our ancestors freely enjoyed? It is also necessary that these be protected from being usurped by unauthorised pretenders to the detriment of locals seeking to enjoy nature in its indigenous form.

How refreshing to hear that concrete spaces will be transformed into a natural environment. However, it remains to be seen now, when concrete is reigning supreme and the authorities seem to indulge and permit that every conceivable space, even public gardens, country lanes and paths are sullenly concreted.

Traditionally, dirt pathways marked walking routes, as in Buskett. Otherwise, local slabs of coralline limestone were used to pave paths in public gardens.



Take San Anton Gardens, for example, where it was enjoyable to linger in the shade of the trees and flowering bays on the raised paved paths. But not anymore, as the slabs have caved in or been broken and left for a long time in a state of utter dereliction, as with the rest of the amenities there. It is a danger to leg and limb to walk in San Anton Gardens nowadays.

And one risks infection if bitten by insects thriving on the stagnant and dirty waters of the fountains and pools there. And, yet, busloads of tourists are taken there to see the misery of the place, incomparable to gardens abroad.

I would not be surprised if impervious concrete is used to replace the damaged slabs, as often happens on many paved sidewalks where trenches/holes are dug and then filled in with concrete.

What messed-up priorities while launching Project Green!

Alex Vella is honorary president of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta.

Programme

The following is the programme of walks of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta for the month of May. The walks are intended for the healthy and friendly recreation of members, with guests welcome to join and enjoy the outdoors. All walks are circular, in that they finish off at the spot where they started.

Because of the hot weather, May is the last month during which the association organises daytime walks, so expect either early morning or sunset outings during June, with a cultural walk to round off the season.

The May programme kicks off with a joint walk along the streets of the Three Cities, with the major walking groups getting together to celebrate the benefits of rambling and companionship, as well as safeguarding free accessibility to the established country and coastline paths of Malta and Gozo.

Sunday, May 5. Joint walk – The Three Cities (cultural/scenic)

The walk will firstly lead to Senglea and its fine buildings before heading to Vittoriosa’s historic quaint streets and alleyways. After a short break near the ditch gardens, the trail resumes towards Fort Ricasoli and a visit there. The return to the American University of Malta will bypass Fort St Angelo and the popular waterfront.

This will be a massive joint walk between the Ramblers’ Association and the other main walking groups in Malta, namely The Malta Geographical Society, Leisure Ventures, Trail Makers, Trekking Malta and Xir Cammini.

The event is meant to be historically relevant as it will bring the rambling community together in the most historic sites of the Three Cities area.

During the event, the organisers will also make an important announcement, representing the next step in their collaboration to safeguard public accessibility of our countryside and urban areas.

At the end of the walk, a special visit is planned to St Lawrence chapel, in Vittoriosa, as well as a visit to its crypts. A small donation towards the upkeep of the chapel will be collected after the visit.

Meeting point: American University Malta (AUM), Cospicua

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Easy

Duration: 3.5 hours

Sunday, May 12: Mother’s Day – no walk

Tuesday, May 14: Burmarrad/Bidnija (afternoon walk) (scenic)

From the cemetery of Burmarrad, this circular walk will lead up to scenic Wardija and on to Bidnija via Wied Busewdin.

Meeting point: Kiabi outlet at Burmarrad

Starting time: 3pm (Please note change of time for this afternoon walk)

Rating: Moderate with three steep inclines

Duration: 3 hours approximately

Sunday, May 19: Miżieb (natural/cultural)

The walk starts from Simar Nature Reserve and then up and along the Xemxija heritage trail right up to the Miżieb woodland, trodding through it as far as Żebbiegħ.

The ramble back to Xemxija will be through Pwales Valley.

Meeting point: Simar Nature Reserve

Starting time: 9.30am

Rating: Easy

Duration: 3 hours

Sunday, May 26: Mtaħleb-Baħrija area (scenic)

Mtaħleb and Baħrija are two villages on the high remote western area of Malta with some of the most spectacular country and coastal panoramas that can be experienced locally. The walk around is breathtaking but is not suitable for the faint-hearted since rough paths on cliff edges will be trodden.

Meeting point: Miġra l-Ferħa car park: https://goo.gl/maps/jZeLpbpk6AmB2Bby6

Starting time: 8.30am (please note earlier starting time)

Rating: Very hard – see description above

Duration: about 3 hours

For more information, visit https://www.ramblersmalta.org/ or the Ramblers Malta Facebook page.