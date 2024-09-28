For more than a decade, Notte Biancas have come and gone. Every year, on the first Saturday in October, Malta’s capital city, Valletta, opens its doors for a cultural celebration like no other. Since Malta celebrated its first Notte Bianca more and more artists, historical venues, and organisations have joined in to take part in what has now come to be known as Malta’s Lejl Imdawwal. This year, Notte Bianca returns on October 5 with a programme packed with activities for the entire family.

Notte Bianca 2024

Here is a quick guide to the official programme for Notte Bianca 2024.

But before we venture forth, a quick reminder to the public:

Children should be supervised at all times. To ensure your children’s safety, make sure to wrap a ribbon or tag around their wrist with a guardian’s phone number and the child’s name in case of emergencies.

As Notte Bianca will welcome thousands of people and to promote green modes of transport, the organisers encourage attendees to travel to Valletta via public transport or alternative means of transport which will extend their services throughout Notte Bianca.

The Primitals

Now, circling back to this year’s Notte Bianca programme: it will offer its usual delights, with historic venues such as the National Museum of Archaeology, MUŻA (Malta’s National Community Arts Museum) and the Auberge de Bavière hosting performances and exhibitions. Beyond the 'usuals' this year’s Notte Bianca will feature seven different routes, ranging from off-the-beaten-path programmes such as the scandalous red route to the classic route, which will allow audiences to engage with opera and enjoy some well-loved nostalgic tunes.

Each year, through the curation of its artistic director Antoine Farrugia, Notte Bianca commissions and books a set number of events and performances, ranging from theatre to interactive installations. Some performances, which through our conversations with Notte Bianca’s Artistic Director are definite must-sees, include The Primitals - a strange and surrealistic story of a slightly dysfunctional tribe with internal fights and grandiose delusions at Teatru Manoel, A Romantic Night at the Movies - an orchestral ensemble performing some of the most iconic film soundtracks, and Kantaw Magħna - a choir flash mob in St George’s Square performed by VOCA choir, Walk the Blank—an interactive and educational performance for children which will transport them to the times of corsairs and swashbucklers as they become pirates for the evening, and Politically Incorrect - a dazzling cabaret show featuring three drag artists in a rollercoaster ride through the vibrant lives.

Politically Incorrect

While these are just a few recommendations, this year’s Notte Bianca programme is a cornucopia of events for everyone, with an evening filled with free activities. There are more than 50 events for you to choose from, so make sure to plan your route beforehand by visiting the Notte Bianca website. For the latest updates, visitors are encouraged to follow Notte Bianca on Facebook and Instagram.

Notte Bianca is organised by Festivals Malta and supported by the Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government. This event is in collaboration with 89.7 Bay, Bay Easy, European Heritage Days, and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage. For more information visit www.festivals.mt/nb.