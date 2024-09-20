This year’s Small European Postal Administration Cooperation (SEPAC) stamp set, themed ‘Tourist Attractions’, features two photos of sites in Gozo by Gozitan-born photographer Daniel Cilia.

The 45c stamp shows an aerial view of Mġarr harbour, featuring its busy schedules, calling for a much-needed expansion. The harbour remains the centre for most contacts with the islands of Malta and Comino – and further away. Etymologically referring to water and transport, it has already been featured on other stamps numerous times before. Besides the port itself, attractions include natural sites and buildings such as Chambray and nearby churches.

The other stamp (€1.91) shows a cave within the limits of Nadur. With a name etymologically meaning a place where to shelter in winter, Tal-Mixta offers a captivating view over Ramla Bay. This site has had various uses along the centuries, even going as far back as the Bronze Age. In the case of both stamps, Gozo Philatelic Society vice president Anthony Grech’s cover illustrations serve as a complementary feature.

This year, the Gozo Philatelic Society is celebrating its silver jubilee.