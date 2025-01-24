Labour MEP Thomas Bajada has been appointed Rapporteur for the European Parliament’s Water Resilience Strategy Initiative, the Labour Party said in a statement on Friday.

“I am honoured to take on this immense responsibility at a time when the world is facing climate change and mounting pressures on our precious water resources, threatening humanity’s lifeline," Bajada said.

The Water Resilience Strategy Initiative, targets key priorities, such as water efficiency, water scarcity, pollution, and investments in digitalization and innovation across the water cycle.

This initiative will lay the groundwork for the European Commission’s forthcoming European Water Resilience Strategy, set to launch later this year.

Bajada said he is determined to integrate efforts across sectors, making water resilience a cornerstone of EU policy.

“This is a profound responsibility. Water must be valued for what it truly is: the foundation of life,” Bajada said.

“Current water legislation is fragmented across various sectors. By uniting these elements into a comprehensive strategy, the EU can deliver clear guidance for Member States, stakeholders, and citizens alike, ensuring effective and sustainable water management.”