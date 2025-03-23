A man and two women are awaiting sentencing after admitting on Saturday to their role in setting a car on fire on March 10 in Safi.

Dennis Attard, 49 of Birkirkara admitted arson and breaking bail conditions while Claire Azzopardi, 46 and Stefania Mifsud, 45 both of St Paul's Bay, admitted being accomplices.

The court heard that all three suffer from drug problems. Attard and Azzopardi, who have no fixed address, were denied bail.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia will deliver sentence on Thursday.

Lawyers Josè Herrera and Juliana Micallef Stafrace appeared for the accused and lawyer Franco Debono appeared for the victim.