Three men will be arraigned in court on Sunday after being found in possession of cocaine, cannabis and MDMA in St Julian's.

The police said in a statement the men - a 50-year-old Eritrean, a 32-year-old Malian and a 25-year-old Indian - were arrested at three different places between Friday and Saturday.

Photo: Malta Police Force

One man was arrested after he allegedly approached an undercover police officer and offered to sell him drugs.

Another suspect was arrested when trying to flee the scene.

The three will be arraigned in court on Sunday, while another five people are being investigated on suspicion of drug possession and irregular migration.

Police investigations are ongoing.