Times of Malta is collaborating with Wikimedia Community Malta to organise a series of Wikipedia editing workshops.

The workshops, which will be held online, are free to attend and open to participation of anyone.

Attendees will learn how to edit the world’s largest online encyclopaedia and add information to its free open data library, Wikidata.

Those interested in attending the workshops should register their interest by Tuesday, December 2 by filling in the online registration form.

The initiative was first announced at the Malta Book Festival earlier this month.

It forms part of a longer-term collaboration between Times of Malta and Wikimedia Community Malta. As part of that collaboration, Times of Malta will be making a number of photos from its historic photo library available on Wikipedia for public use under a Creative Commons Licence.

“Nothing is as valuable as knowledge, and few, if any, places are better sources of knowledge than Wikipedia. We want to make it easy for people to learn how to contribute to this wonder of the modern world, and these free workshops are the perfect opportunity to acquire that skill,” said Times of Malta online editor Bertrand Borg.

"As Malta's largest and most trusted news organisation, we are proud to be contributing to Wikipedia and adding to knowledge and information in the public domain."

Borg thanked Wikimedia Community Malta for making their expertise and time available to attendees.

To register your interest in attending the Wikipedia editing workshops, fill in the online registration form by December 2.