Times of Malta took home 10 out of 19 awards at Malta’s annual journalism awards on Saturday evening.

Six different Times of Malta journalists had their work recognised for its excellence and three others were finalists at an award ceremony held at the Verdala Palace in Buskett and presided over by President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

An expose of a massive benefit fraud racket by Mark Laurence Zammit and Jacob Borg took home the award for best investigation, while an exclusive piece about a driving licence scandal by Jacob Borg was named Scoop of the Year.

Mark Lawrence Zammit was also named interviewer of the year for his interview of Archbishop Charles Scicluna which made international headlines, and also won an award for feature journalism for his interview of Isabelle Bonnici, the grieving mother of Jean Paul Sofia.

Jacob Borg also won an award for business journalism for a piece about a duo who raked it in through a General Workers Union scheme.

A fact-check by Neville Borg about a development permit close to the Ġgantija Temples was named planning story of the year. Neville Borg also won an award for best sports journalism through a fact-check that looked into the naturalisation of Maltese athletes at the Games for Small Nations in Europe.

Sarah Carabott won an award for best crime and legal affairs journalism for an interview with a domestic violence survivor.

Jonathan Borg won an award for best photojournalism for his photo of savagely pruned ficus trees in Mosta square at nighttime.

Matthew Mirabelli was the winner of the prize for sports photojournalism with a photo of a violent clash in a rugby match.

A lit-up Mosta Dome stands in stark contrast to denuded trees. This photo won the prize for best photojournalism. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The winning photo for best sports photojournalism. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A full list of winners is included at the bottom of the article.

Organised by the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) and hosted at Verdala Palace, the annual award ceremony received almost 150 submissions across its 19 award categories.

For the first time, award categories were not based on the traditional distinction between formats, such as online, print or broadcast, but instead focused on the content and focus of the journalism under consideration.

Awards were decided by a five-person jury led by former Broadcasting Authority chair Pierre Cassar with broadcaster Peppi Azzopardi, author Lara Calleja, Berlin Press Club president Juliane Hielscher and Polish journalist and documentary filmmaker Jaroslaw Wlodarczyk as jury members.

The award ceremony began with a speech by IGM president Matthew Xuereb, who said the organisation was on the cusp of being transformed into a union and that work to introduce a media council that would formally self-regulate the sector was at an advanced stage.

He also reiterated calls for state intervention to help the media be financially viable.

"Whether it’s through tax breaks on investments, a more favourable tax regime or, as the IGM is suggesting, distributing in a fair and just manner the funds that the State already spends on advertising, something must be done," he said.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono urged journalists to take extra care to ensure they are reporting factually.

“Verification takes effort and discipline”, she said as she encouraged the media to avoid sensationalism.

The IĠM awards. Photo: Ian Noel Pace/IĠM

IĠM Awards 2024 - Full list of winners

Business Journalism - Jacob Borg, Times of Malta

Crime & Legal Affairs Journalism - Sarah Carabott, Times of Malta

Arts & Entertainment Journalism -Gabriel Lia, RTK

Upcoming Journalist -Sabrina Zammit, The Malta Independent

Environment and Planning Journalism -Neville Borg, Times of Malta

Comment Journalism - Victor Vella, It-Torċa

Features Journalism - Mark Laurence Zammit, Times of Malta

Political Journalism - Robert Cremona and NET News team

Sports Journalism - Neville Borg, Times of Malta

Sports Photojournalism -Matthew Mirabelli, Times of Malta

Best Photojournalism - Jonathan Borg, Times of Malta

Best Podcast - No winner

Interviewer of the Year - Mark Laurence Zammit, Times of Malta

Specialist Journalism - Neil Camilleri and Giuseppe Attard, Unhidden Stories

Best Use of the Maltese Language (broadcast) - Neil Camilleri and Giuseppe Attard, Unhidden Stories

Best use of the Maltese language (written) - Noel D'Anastas

Journalism that Promotes the Rights of Persons with Disability - Semira Abbas Shalan

Scoop of the Year - Jacob Borg, Times of Malta

Best Investigation - Mark Laurence Zammit and Jacob Borg, Times of Malta