These are the leading stories making front-page headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that the family of a man who vanished without trace 20 years ago, Albert Brian Rosso, has filed legal action as it seeks to sue the state over the disappearance.

The newspaper also reports that a 22-year-old foreign student claims he was left with a face “full of blood” when he was assaulted by his landlord following a rent dispute.

The Malta Independent leads by reporting that a “contentious” magisterial inquiry reform has been signed by the president and therefore come into law.

It also writes that the government and Malta Union of Teachers have concluded negotiations on a new collective agreement for MCAST educators.

L-Orizzont leads with MEP Thomas Bajada has called for EU funding to also focus on improving Malta’s water resilience. The Labour MEP is leading negotiations on an EU-wide water resilience strategy.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party’s warning that rising property prices are impacting people and making it harder for people to become property owners. It also reports that a law that will “restrict” magisterial inquiries has come into force.