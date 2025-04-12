With a master’s from the Royal College of Art and a Bachelor’s from the University for the Creative Arts, Kane (Malta, 1983) is an experimentalist and artist who explores various media, like glass, ceramics, and 3D printing with his work. His studio, nestled in the heart of Valletta, is a hotbed of innovation, blending high-tech skills with old-school craftsmanship to invoke interesting cast crystal masterpieces. He is best known for life-like pastizzi in various colours moulded from the actual pastries themselves. These can be used as quirky paper weights or hung on the wall.

