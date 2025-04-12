It’s the day before her daughter’s wedding and things are not going well for Gail Baines. First, she loses her job – or quits, depending who you ask. Then her ex-husband Max turns up uninvited at her door planning to stay for a couple of nights, bringing with him memories, a shared sense of humour, comfortable companionship, and a random cat looking for a new home.

Just as Gail is wondering what’s next, their daughter Debbie discovers her groom has slipped up in the month before the wedding. Or has he? Will this derail everything for the happy couple? And what is ‘a happy couple’ anyway?

