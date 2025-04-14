The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how a lengthy corruption inquiry into ex-fisheries head Andreina Fenech Farrugia has been “concluded”.

Separately, the newspaper also publishes comments by PN MP Claudette Buttigieg on how she would refuse to be elected through the gender-quota mechanism in the next general election because she feels women are being “used as a token” of equality.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by PL deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba, who is in favour of strengthening the neutrality clause in the Constitution.

The newspaper also reports that preparations are underway to introduce 10 cancer medications into the government formulary list.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by PN leader Bernard Grech, who on Sunday said the party considered workers the pillar of society.

Separately, the newspaper also refers to suspicion raised over tenders allocated for the emergency department and mental health wards at Mater Dei Hospital.

L-orizzont gives prominence to a trip by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Puttinu Cares to London, where they visited Maltese patients.

It also publishes a photo of a crash between a double decker bus and a car on the Coast Road on Sunday afternoon.