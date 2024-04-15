The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that works on Manoel Island could be completed by 2033, according to MIDI CEO Mark Portelli.

The newspaper also reports Israel was on high alert following an unprecedented attack by Iran.

The Malta Independent similarly reports on the Iran attack, noting Malta convened a UN Security Council meeting on the matter.

It separately reports on the murder of six people at a Sydney shopping call by a man who has been identified as Joel Cauchi.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Bernard Grech to party supporters on Sunday. The Opposition leader said the PN would reduce taxes and introduce incentives for employers in its fight against the rising cost of living.

L-orizzont meanwhile publishes comments by Robert Grech who also on Sunday told party supporters this was the right time to increase their efforts to convince people to vote PL in the June elections.