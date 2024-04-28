The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an interview with a young hotel receptionist who on Monday was scared for his life when a robber pressed a gun to his head during a hold-up at a Sliema hotel.

Separately, the newspaper reports that while PL will officially begin its campaign for June’s European and local council elections on Sunday, party insiders fear low turnout and a relatively poor lineup could hinder its bid to retain a fourth MEP seat.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with comments by former prime ministers Lawrence Gonzi and Alfred Sant about the good and bad of 20 years of EU membership.

The Independent also refers to comments by self-described "radical" and independent MEP candidate Edwin Vassallo who has urged the PN to "go back to basics".

Illum also publishes comments by Vassallo on its frontpage, saying the MEP hopeful claims he is the saviour of the unborn.

The newspaper meanwhile forecasts that protest votes by PL supporters would benefit Norman Lowell, while PN supporters who do not give their first preference to the party's MEP candidates will probably vote for Arnold Cassola, Sandra Gauci, Vassallo and Simon Mercieca.

Malta Today leads with an explainer about a story Times of Malta broke on Friday, showing that a social housing site in Siġġiewi has 99 registered voters who do not live there in a case of suspected gerrymandering ahead of the June local election.

It also reports on how SmartCity, initially planned as a digital hub, is fast changing into a residential and commercial project.

It-Torċa leads with a frontpage photo claiming the Stabbilta' scheme has halted the recent trend in the increase of food prices.

The newspaper separately reports that, according to Eurostat data, the employment rate has surpassed that of Germany for the first time.

Kullħadd meanwhile leads with a reminder that Robert Abela will kick off the PL's electoral campaign on Sunday.

It also publishes comments by former commissioner Karmenu Vella about Malta's wins and challenges during its 20-year EU membership.