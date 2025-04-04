The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that one Armed Forces of Malta soldier has been sacked and another one demoted following an internal army investigation into a drug heist in which over 100kg of cannabis was stolen from the Safi barracks.

The newspaper also reports that Malta has held off on criticising Donald Trump's announcement that the US will impose tariffs of 20% on products imported from the EU, a move that has sent shockwaves across the continent.

The Malta Independent leads with news that the Safeguarding Commission within the Archdiocese of Malta found that allegations made in 10 of the 41 cases of alleged abuse against minors and vulnerable adults concluded in 2024 were substantiated.

The Independent also refers to sweeping new tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump to promote US manufacturing.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Bernard Grech, who, on Thursday, said prime minister Robert Abela had chosen to protect himself while censuring the Opposition and the people.

The newspaper also refers to a PN conference during which party spokespeople said the government could not solve the traffic issues it had created itself.

L-orizzont teases an interview with Myriam Spiteri Debono, who, one year from her appointment as President of Malta, said the people were at the centre of her presidency.

The newspaper also reports that according to financial forecasts, the government's income is set to be a strong one.