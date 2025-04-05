These are the leading stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with two architects involved in the construction site collapse that killed Miriam Pace having their warrants to practice suspended by the Kamra tal-Periti.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a Planning Authority case officer recommending approval for a plan to rebuild the Comino hotel and bungalows.

The Malta Independent also leads with the KTP decision to suspend two architects. Its second front-page story focuses on plans to install 40 CCTV cameras in Paceville crime hotspots by summer.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party accusing PBS leadership of being a “state-controlled puppet” of the Abela government. It also highlights plans for the PN to discuss its traffic and transport plans on Sunday.

L-Orizzont leads with lawyer Jason Azzopardi getting a €1,000 fine for having illicitly filmed the prime minister and justice minister in the law courts.

The newspaper also highlights the CCTV plan for Paceville as well as a General Workers Union condemnation of intimidation faced by some Enemalta workers while doing their jobs.