The following are the top stories in Maltese newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that the biggest concern for Malta from the new US trade tariffs is economic uncertainty. It also reports that the PN has dismissed calls for a referendum on the reform of magisterial inquiries, arguing that the general election will be due by the time signatures are collected for a referendum.

The Malta Independent says the archbishop has denounced euthanasia and called for people to be allowed to die in peace. It also says that people are puzzled on how to respond to the new US tariffs.

l-orizzont reports that three years after the general election, the Labour government had implemented most of the electoral promises affecting workers and families. It also reports that the second phase of the Msida Creek project is due to be taken in hand from next week.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by Bernard Grech at a social activity organised by Roberta Metsola. He urged everyone to work together for a better government. The newspaper also warns that costs for items such as mobile phones may rise by as much as 50% as a result of the US tariffs.