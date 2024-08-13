The top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday are dominated by the murder of a woman in Birkirkara and the fatal shooting of the suspect by the police.

In related stories, Times of Malta reports how the murder suspect Edward Johnston used fake profiles to harass his victim. It also features tributes for the victim, Nicolette Ghirxi.

The Malta Independent, like Times of Malta reports, apart from the murder stories says that a court turned down a Romanian request for the extradition of a Romanian prince.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a PN statement blaming inadequate allocation of government resources for the murder of Nicholette Ghirxi, as had happened to Bernice Cassar.

l-orizzont says this is the busiest week for Malta airport.