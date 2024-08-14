The following are the top stories in Malta's newspaper front pages on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with the last words and actions of Edward Johnston, the man who allegedly killed his former partner in Birkirkara on Monday before being shot by police. It also reports how Johnston recorded episodes of his life on video.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to lawyer Jason Azzopardi's announcement that a magistrate had upheld his request for a magisterial inquiry into an alleged scam in the issue of ID cards to foreigners. Like In-Nazzjon, it reports that several groups have called for better policies to protect victims following Nicolette Ghirxi's murder on Monday.

l-orizzont says Ghirxi's murder was prominently reported abroad. It also says the authorities will remove abandoned trailers in the Corradino area. It also reports on the arraignment of nine persons accused of human trafficking.

In-Nazzjon focuses on the lack of resources of the police in domestic violence cases, blaming the government for under-investment. It also reports how a man died when he fell from the roof of his house on Tuesday.