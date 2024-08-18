The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with concern by people who claim to have discovered that their medical files contained upcoming appointments for serious tests and surgeries they did not need, data about hospital admissions they never underwent, medication they were never prescribed, by doctors they never visited, for illnesses they never had.

It separately reports that the government is drafting legislation that would allow Daniel Joe Meli to contest his extradition to the US, where he is wanted to face charges of selling hacking equipment on the dark web.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with comments by Inspector Marshal Mallia, who said that although the exact number of vulnerable missing people reported over the last year is unknown, the majority of reports involve minors aged 14 to 18.

It separately publishes comments by Moviment Graffitti's Andre Callus who told the newspaper that while the PL was not a socialist party, the PN lacked vision.

Malta Today leads with a report on how services and gaming companies are adopting hybrid work models allowing work from home twice a week to cut costs, decreasing the need for expensive office space.

The newspaper also reports that a magistrate will on Tuesday be drawn by lot to conduct an inquiry into claims that Identità provided thousands of fraudulent ID cards to foreign nationals.

It-Torċa publishes comments by an elderly clergy member on deteriorating family values.

Kullħadd meanwhile interviews Leonid McKay in his first week as PL CEO. McKay spoke of the need for the party to have a vision that addresses people's current realities.