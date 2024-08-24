These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a report that dozens of Ethiopians who have been living in Malta for almost 20 years are being arrested and face deportation.

The newspaper also reports that Robert Abela’s cabinet secretary Ryan Spagnol has been found guilty of drink driving.

The Malta Independent splashes news of Spagnol’s conviction as its front page story. The newspaper also gives prominence to an announcement by Floriana FC that it intends to build a 4,000-seater football stadium.

L-Orizzont leads with Fisheries junior minister Alicia Bugeja Said defending new rules for lampuki fishers, saying they apply to all EU fishers and not just Maltese ones.

It also reports that tables and chairs that were blocking ambulances from passing through Valletta’s St Lucia Street have been removed.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a call by the PN for the National Audit Office to investigate a growing ID card scandal. It also reports a PN call for Spagnol to resign as cabinet secretary following his drunk-driving conviction, and reports that power cuts persist.