The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

The Times of Malta and the Malta Independent both lead with a report on a legal application filed by lawyer Jason Azzopardi alleging a massive ID card racket fuelled by lavish VIP parties, corruption and fraud.

The Times, l-orrizont and in-Nazzjon also feature reports on the death of former minister and PL deputy leader Joe Brincat.

The Independent separately carries a report from the National Statistics Office, which provides statistics about murders in Malta over the past 10 years.

In-Nazzjon's front page features a statement from the Malta Employer's Association saying that continued power cuts are unacceptable.

L-orizzont also reports on the Malta International Airport's plans to reduce its carbon emissions by the year 2050.