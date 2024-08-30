The following are the front page stories from Malta's newspapers on Friday.

The Times of Malta leads with the announcement of an inquiry set to look into the death of a policeman who collapsed and died while waiting for assistance at A&E this week.

55-year-old Stephen Mangion reportedly went to the Floriana health centre complaining of chest pains but was sent to Mater Dei, where he had to transport himself with his private car.

Social media users who claimed to have seen Mangion at the emergency said he had been complaining of sharp chest pains, but was told to wait and was still waiting when he died.

The Malta Independent also lead with this story on its front page.

The Times separately reports about a Maltese buyer who purchased a French racehorse for €740,000.

The Independent also carries a statement from several church entities calling for the immediate release of 70 Ethiopian nationals as they face continued threats of deportation.

L-Orrizzont leads with a study which found that almost a third of Maltese adults don't do any physical exercise.

It also reports on Prime Minister Robert Abela meeting with two companies that started out as start-ups that are expanding their business overseas.