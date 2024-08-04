The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news that Malta could run out of energy by 2035 if electric vehicle targets are met and offshore plans fail to materialise, with a second interconnector not enough to meet the predicted higher demand.

It also reports that Jason Micallef’s decision to contest for the post of deputy leader has been met with enthusiasm and scepticism, highlighting divisions within the party.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports that the executive chairperson of Enemalta, Ryan Fava, does not believe that deficiencies in the electrical grid are due to planning failures.

The newspaper also reports that according to PN shadow minister for the arts Julie Zahra, Johann Grech “must resign” as film commissioner due to a lack of transparency and accountability.

Malta Today reports that Micallef’s announcement that he is contesting the election for deputy leader party affairs has left many in Labour fearing a Joseph Muscat takeover by proxy.

Illum reports that PL ministers who spoke to the newspaper fear the party would lose the election if Micallef was elected deputy leader.

It-Torċa publishes a photo of minister Clint Camilleri, who told the newspaper in an interview that Gozo could soon have its own aircraft runway.

Kullħadd reports, among others, that a 24/7 helpline for people with queries on health and safety at work, or construction standards, will start operating on Monday.

It also gives prominence to an increase in digital nomads moving to Malta.

Il-Mument publishes a photo of Edward Scicluna, claiming the saga of the now suspended Central Bank Governer "revealed Robert Abela's weaknesses".