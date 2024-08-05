The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Wasteserv is set to re-evaluate, rather than reopen, a €600 million waste-to-energy tender after an appeals court annulled the initial award in June.

The newspaper also reports that a financial regulator will evaluate claims that Malta International Airport shares were “illicitly” traded shortly before the announcement of its financial results and “highest” interim dividend to date.

The Malta Independent leads with an article about how an emergency power plant should be available for use by the end of this month.

It separately publishes comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday told party supporters Robert Abela had to concede to what former prime minister Joseph Muscat wanted in the Edward Scicluna situation.

In-Nazzjon also publishes comments by Grech who said the PL was failing in every sector and continued tarnishing Malta's reputation.

L-orizzont meanwhile publishes comments by Abela, who told a LovinMalta interview the party would remain open to ideas, and consequently, ensure a strong win in the 2017 elections.