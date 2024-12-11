The following are the stories making the front pages of Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that a man whose dismembered body was found in a suitcase in Gzira was probably a drug mule, and he had drug capsules in his stomach.

It also reports that the government must pay €1.8m to the contractors of the Paola Health Hub. The decision was taken during arbitration proceedings after the government scrapped a contract with the contractors because of long delays.

MaltaToday says the identity of the dismembered body found in Gzira is still unknown. It also focuses on the new era that has dawned in Syria.

The Malta Independent says the body in the suitcase was that of a middle-aged man. It also reports that Lidl has bought the former General Soft Drinks factory for €12.7m.

l-orizzont reports that a man was found guilty of the attempted murder of a neighbour's father. It also reports on the winners of the Volunteer of the Year Award.

In-Nazzjon leads with a PN press conference during which shadow minister Adrian Delia hit out at the government for ignoring health sector problems. It also reports how a schoolgirl was bullied and threatened to hand over €400 or she would be beaten up.