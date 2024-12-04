The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that EU health ministers, including Malta's, have issued a recommendation for a ban on outdoor smoking and vaping. It also reports that Poland has objected to the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at an OSCE meeting in Malta later this month.

The Malta Independent marks the two years since the construction site death of Jean Paul Sofia, quoting his mother promising that his death will not be in vain. It also reports that according to a Eurobarometer survey, more than half of respondents from Malta see drug use as a serious problem in their area.

MaltaToday says the European Commission has approved Malta's Budget, while being critical of the energy subsidies. It also reports that the MUT has opposed a state-issued 'bomb threat procedure' which asks staff to search the premises.

In-Nazzjon focuses on a meeting at PN headquarters of the Committee of Regions of the European Popular Party, where PN leader Bernard Grech spoke on the potential of the tourism and transport sectors. It also reports that the PN has approved the first batch of eight new candidates for the general election.

L-orizzont says parliament has approved a resolution allowing the GWU to lease out part of its premises, located on a government-owned prime site in Valletta. It also says private airline Volotea has started flights between Malta and Bordeaux.