The following are the top stories in Malta's daily newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a curtain-raiser about the OSCE foreign ministers' meeting in Malta today. It also gives prominence to an announcement by Malta Public Transport that it cannot go ahead with plans to make Malta's buses electric after the withdrawal of EU funding.

The Malta Independent focuses on Edward Zammit Lewis's reaction after his nomination to be a judge of the EU general court was rejected. It also reports that the government has suspended MCAST talks, demanding the withdrawal of industrial action by the Malta Union of Teachers as a precondition for their resumption.

In-Nazzjon says the government has abandoned talks for a new collective agreement at MCAST. It also says millions of EU funds due for the bus sector were lost owing to government incompetence.

l-orizzont highlights the meeting on Wednesday between Prime Minister Robert Abela and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The US top diplomat praised Malta for its leadership of the OSCE.