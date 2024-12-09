The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a 24-year-old Russian who became a Maltese citizen ran a “professional banking service for criminals across the world” as part of a wider billion-dollar money-laundering network, according to the UK’s National Crime Agency.

The newspaper also reports that Syrians in Malta took to the streets on Sunday morning to celebrate the fall of the Baath rule after 50 years in power.

The Malta Independent leads with news that NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa has told the Planning Authority two applications dealing with Fort Chambray - which have been recommended for approval - 'pose a serious threat to our cultural heritage'.

Separately, the Independent publishes comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday told party supporters that Robert Abela's government has never had a plan except to seize things for itself.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on how it has collected €1.6million in one year from donors.

The newspaper also refers to Grech's comments on Sunday, when he promised that a PN government would spend taxpayers' money wisely.

L-orizzont meanwhile leads with news that rebels in Damascus have 'freed' Syrians.

In a separate piece, the newspaper refers to comments by Abela on Malta's accomplishments in the 50 years it has been a Republic.