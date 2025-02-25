The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent report on chaos in parliament after the Speaker declined an Opposition request for an urgent debate on the drug heist from an AFM barracks.

Times of Malta also reports that new tourism minister Ian Borg has axed plans for neighbours' approval of Airbnbs.

The Malta Independent says five NGOs have written to the EU and the Council of Europe to raise concerns over the magisterial inquiry reform.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the situation in parliament, quoting Bernard Grech as saying that the government was in parliament to defend itself, not the people. It adds that the government did not want a debate on the 200kg drug heist.

l-orizzont gives prominence to the signing of a deed which will allow the GWU to use its headquarters, built on government land, for commercial purposes. The newspaper describes it as a historic moment for the future of the union.