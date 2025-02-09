The following are the stories making the headlines in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the administration of three homes for persons with disabilities has been taken over after the authorities found poor conditions. It also reports that Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and his son James, also a footballer, have been granted Maltese citizenship.

MaltaToday says minister Silvio Schembri's reliance on a declaration by 'disgraced journalist' Ivan Camilleri as he resisted a call for an inquiry into unexplained wealth has raised a red flag. The newspaper also reports that Cannabis Associations will soon be able to sell resin and rosin.

The Malta Independent quotes a law professor saying the reform of magisterial inquiries torpedoes the rule of law.

Il-Mument carries a full-page picture of Mgr Victor Grech, who passed away last week, and thanks him for his service to the country.

Illum quotes former foreign minister Evarist Bartolo saying he had been told by the prime minister that neutrality was the reason why Malta had been greylisted.

KullĦadd and It-Torċa give prominence to a survey which found Labour leading the PN by 15,800 votes. KullĦadd also says lawyer and former MP Jason Azzopardi remains a problem for the PN.