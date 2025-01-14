The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

All the newspapers lead with the recommendations of an inquiry which was held following the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi, including a call for risk assessments for all victims of domestic violence.

Times of Malta also features remarks by the prime minister that no general election will be called before 2027.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon say the prime minister is under fire over plans to give legal immunity to public officials.

L-orizzont reports that former tourism minister Clayton Bartolo has apologised to parliament over a government job given to his wife.

