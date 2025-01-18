These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with the launch of new political party Momentum, which will be led by Arnold Cassola.

The newspaper also reports on MEP Peter Agius asking the European Commission to look into reports of illegal lampuki fishing by Tunisian and Sicilian fishers, which he believes was the real cause for last year’s dramatic drop in local catches.

The Malta Independent also chooses to highlight the launch of Momentum. The newspaper also gives prominence to an ongoing dispute between the doctors’ union and government, writing that MAM representatives walked out of a meeting with the health minister.

L-Orizzont leads with the prime minister announcing an investment in the local aviation sector, with the first Malta-flagged Boeing 777 coming into operation.

In-Nazzjon writes that PN leader Bernard Grech was in Germany for talks with European People’s Party leadership.