The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that fathers took less than 2% of parental leave over nine years. It also features an ordeal by a Tarxien family that saw most of its belongings destroyed in a house fire. 

The Malta Independent leads with a statement by NGO Repubblika saying the government should hold a consultation on reforms to magisterial inquiries. It also reports that the doctors' union has postponed industrial action at health centres after meeting the health minister.

L-orizzont says the Home Affairs Minister has discussed the migration policy with the General Workers Union.

In-Nazzjon focuses on the commemoration on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

