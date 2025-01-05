These are the leading stories making front-page headlines in local newspapers this Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports on testimony by a woman who received fraudulent disability benefits. She says she was directed to Silvio Grixti after seeking help at a Labour Party club.

The newspaper also reveals the names of two airport runaways who fled a plane that had just made an emergency landing in Malta.

Malta Today leads with a summary of what we know about offshore firm 17 Black so far.

The newspaper also reports findings of a Eurobarometer survey which revealed that 63% of Maltese still believe a woman should prioritise her family over her career.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with Heritage Malta’s CEO calling for a revision of local plans. The newspaper also speaks to the CEO of the Environment and Resources Authority, who emphasises that environmental impact assessments “are not tick-the-box exercises.”

Illum splashes with an entire front page dedicated to the 17 Black saga, saying the conclusion of a magisterial inquiry into it has reopened the Panama Papers scandal.

It-Torċa highlights that commercial activity in November grew at a faster rate than the historical average. The newspaper also gives prominence to a decision by ratings agency Standards & Poors to upgrade Bank of Valletta’s credit rating.

Il-Mument splashes with "Shocking" and reports that 400 people are homeless, 3,000 living in garages and 90,000 are at risk of poverty.

Kullħadd writes that former minister Jason Azzopardi is implicated in "another scandal" concerning an unpaid encroachment given to a member of his then-secretariat.