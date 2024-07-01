The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.
Times of Malta reports that former Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer has joined the leadership of Il-Kollettiv, an NGO which hopes to field candidates at the next general election.
Like other newspapers, Times of Malta also reports on the horror crash of a quadbike at Wied il-Mielaħ. A young Italian woman died.
The Malta Independent says the Opposition is to table a motion calling for the appointment of the Police Commissioner to require a two-thirds majority in parliament.
That story also features in In-Nazzjon, which also reports that divers were hospitalised on Sunday after finding themselves in difficulty off Marsascala.
L-orizzont gives prominence to the government's purchase of the San Gejtanu band club in Hamrun, which is to be rented back to the band.
