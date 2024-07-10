The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with a story on how a diver, who died on Saturday at Żonqor, was described by a friend who witnessed the tragedy as a heroic experienced diver who sacrificed his own life trying to save another.

The newspaper also reports that Ivan Falzon is to step down as CEO of Infrastructure Malta, according to sources at Infrastructure Malta.

The Malta Independent also reports on Falzon's resignation, while in a separate piece, the newspaper publishes comments by the Swieqi mayor slamming local councils' lack of autonomy.

MaltaToday leads with news that Speaker Anglu Farrugia has asked the Police Commissioner to provide Chris Fearne with the necessary protection in the wake of the smear campaign financed by Steward Health Care.

It also reports that Maltese artists feel “overlooked and underappreciated” by the Malta Film Commission, according to the president of the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by Bernard Grech who on Tuesday told parliament the PN will hold the government responsible for any shortcomings in health and safety at the workplace.

L-orizzont similarly reports about the protection afforded to Fearne by parliament, while, in another frontpage article, it reports that the GWU has increased its services for its members.