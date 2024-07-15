The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that Donald Trump urged unity after an assassination attempt. It also reports that the EU's Emissions Trading Directive will cost Maltese shoppers €7 million by the end of the year.

The Malta Independent says Trump was wounded but 'fine' after the assassination attempt. It also reports that the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis is not looking to impose capping on the number of cannabis associations.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to Spain winning the Euros 2024. It also quotes PN leader Bernard Grech blaming the Labour government for a crisis in the health sector.

Spain's victory is also prominent on l-orizzont's front page. It also quotes the prime minister saying the number of users of the harbour ferry service rose by 200,000 since the service was made free of charge. It also says the much-delayed teachers' collective agreement will be signed on Monday.