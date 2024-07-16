The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that prison officers are under investigation for allegedly doing part-time work while on duty. It also reports that a man is to be arraigned for three rapes in three weeks.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by the Auditor-General that shortcomings in planning and investment led to last year's power outages.

l-orizzont says more than 11,000 educators are to benefit from better pay and conditions after a collective agreement was signed on Monday.

In-Nazzjon looks ahead to the expected re-election of Roberta Metsola as European Parliament president.